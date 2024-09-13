Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches One Day Volume of $224,242.22

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00261189 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,980,867 coins and its circulating supply is 39,981,209 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,977,500.248126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.2653625 USD and is down -10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.