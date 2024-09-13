Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $4.45

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00007464 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.65 billion and approximately $2.65 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00261742 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,492,956,081 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,951,998 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.