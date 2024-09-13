Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $179,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

