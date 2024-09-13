Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,812 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.