Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after buying an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 363,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

