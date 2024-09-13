Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,994,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $646.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $636.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.