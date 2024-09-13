Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

