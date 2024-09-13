Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 5,295 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $123,108.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,736 shares in the company, valued at $28,451,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Chaim Indig sold 7 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $173.25.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $23.76 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $4,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

