Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 5,295 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $123,108.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,736 shares in the company, valued at $28,451,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Chaim Indig sold 7 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $173.25.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56.
Phreesia Stock Performance
PHR opened at $23.76 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $4,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phreesia
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.