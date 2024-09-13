Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

