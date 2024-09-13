PFG Advisors Buys 319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $233.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

