Perpetual Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.53 (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Perpetual Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Perpetual Company Profile
