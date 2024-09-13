Perpetual Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.53 (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Perpetual alerts:

Perpetual Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.