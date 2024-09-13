Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. Perficient has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 156.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 67.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

