PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded PAVmed to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PAVmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

