Paul Bigbee Sells 88 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Cavco Industries stock traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $435.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.45.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

