Parker Financial LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parker Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.