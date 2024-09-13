Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.55

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
