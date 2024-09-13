Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

NYSE:OXM opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

