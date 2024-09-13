Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 99,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 139,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

