Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.38

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 177694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 13.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$34.79 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

