OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Up to $31.60

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $32.60. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 11,544 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.