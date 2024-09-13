ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 11.7% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 104,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 522,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $699.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

