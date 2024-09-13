Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $237.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

