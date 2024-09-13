Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.