OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. Equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.