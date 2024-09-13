On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at $65,898,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $34,420,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

