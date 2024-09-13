NZME Limited (NZM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90.
About NZME
