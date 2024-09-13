NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NRXP opened at $1.80 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

