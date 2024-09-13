Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.53

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 40638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Nitori Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

