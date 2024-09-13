Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $114,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $492.60 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

