NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.86

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.86 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.
NEXT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.