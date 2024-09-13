Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

