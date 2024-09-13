Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $686.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.58. The company has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,493,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

