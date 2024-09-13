NEAR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $246.91 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $246.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00007292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,006,681 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,793,299 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,914,416 with 1,124,319,254 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.14178375 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $217,292,443.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

