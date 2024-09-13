National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £143.92 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,028 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £143.92 ($188.20).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew bought 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £146.25 ($191.25).

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew purchased 271 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,320.61).

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £158.27 ($206.97).

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.66), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,301,376.33).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.63) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 976.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 995.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,894.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.71) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.