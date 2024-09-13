National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.48

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 64293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

National Australia Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.