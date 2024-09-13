My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $72,772.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

