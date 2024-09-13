Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.30. 14,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 31,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

