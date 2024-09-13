Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.99

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.99 and last traded at C$18.81, with a volume of 1558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock worth $1,497,773. Company insiders own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

