Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50. 41,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 27,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.33.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

