Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Microvast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MVSTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
Microvast Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.