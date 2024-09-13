Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Microvast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVSTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

