MetFi Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, MetFi has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $83.88 million and $421,593.46 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,268,029 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.40911473 USD and is down -13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $376,934.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

