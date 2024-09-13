Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Up 1.1%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.77 and last traded at $116.50. Approximately 1,119,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,631,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $292.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.