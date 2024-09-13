Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,733 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $190.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

