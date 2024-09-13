Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $514,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $435.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $450.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

