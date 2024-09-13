Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 0.7%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.80 ($1.97) and last traded at €1.80 ($1.97). 5,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.81 ($1.99).
Medigene Trading Up 6.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €1.27 and a 200 day moving average of €1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Medigene Company Profile
Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.
