Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Kenneth G. Cole Sells 37,814 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

