Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $76.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,027,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

