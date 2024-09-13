Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 167.1% in August

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,907,300 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the August 15th total of 1,463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39,073.0 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance
Shares of MAPGF stock remained flat at $1.02 on Thursday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
