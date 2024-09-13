Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Shares Down 3.3%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 217,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,544,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mangoceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,053.93% and a negative return on equity of 243.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

