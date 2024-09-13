Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.